Cargill introducing meatless patties and ground beef

(NBC/WETM) – Cargill, an agriculture conglomerate based in Minnesota with plants across the Twin Tiers, will challenge Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods with plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products launching in April.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons, and out of concerns for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, pasta sauce or other dishes.

Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

