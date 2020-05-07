Ferrario in Sayre opening its doors Friday

Breaking News
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Ferrario Nissan in Bradford county will be opening its doors for customers on Friday.

“Well, this is really exciting news for us. We’ve been selling cars for the last few weeks through a difficult process,” said Don Ferrario, President of Ferrario Auto Team. “Customer was not allowed to come to the dealership but beginning Friday morning certain counties in Pennsylvania, including Bradford county is allowed to once again, open the doors of the showroom to invite customers in.”

Ferrario said they were seeing half the purchase volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dealership will have to follow strict CDC guidelines.

They’ll have to make sure to disinfect cars before and after a ride.

Ferrario will run on normal hours, and customers are welcome to stop by anytime without an appointment.

Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the dealership.

