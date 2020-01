(NEWS10) — A new study shows that increasing the minimum wage by $1 would prevent thousands of suicides every year, and that a $2 minimum wage increase would save over 50,000 people from taking their own lives within a 15-year period.

Almost 2% of unemployed adults attempted suicide in 2017, compared to 0.4% working full-time jobs and 0.7% of part-timers. Researchers from Emory University suggest that wage hikes lower the suicide rates even more when unemployment is high or during an economic downtown.