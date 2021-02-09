It’s Your Money – Asking prices of newly-listed homes hits a new all-time record high

In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a housing development stands in El Dorado Hills, Calif. California voters have rejected a proposal to partially dismantle the state’s cap on property taxes, a move that would have have raised taxes for many businesses in a pandemic-hobbled economy. Since 1978, California has limited tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold. With prices climbing at a much higher rate, taxpayers who have held homes and businesses for many years pay far less than what the market value would determine. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(WETM/CNBC) — In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss the housing market, Burger King rewards, and the latest on Wall Street.

Home prices rise

Redfin, a real estate brokerage, says that the median home asking price hit $330,000 during the 4-week period that ended Jan. 31.

This is a 10% spike from the same period one year ago.

The increase suggests we will see stronger price growth this spring than is typical this time of year.

Inventory for homes remains incredibly tight as new listings were down 12% from a year earlier. This is the largest decline since May.

Earn your crowns

Burger King is implementing a new loyalty program called Royal Perks.

Customers in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island will be able to earn rewards points for every dollar that they spend. Every dollar spent equals ten “crowns”.

Crown points can be used to get free items from the entire menu.

Burger King’s North American chief marketing officer, Ellie Doty, said it has been something they have been working on for a while.

“It’s the natural next step when you want to have digital leadership and find ways to create more personalized experiences for your guests,” said Doty.

The fast-food giant plans on expanding the program to markets nationwide, but they want to “get things right” before doing so.

Stocks Stay Stagnant

The stock market held steady today after a blistering rally to start the month.

The Dow fell less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

According to CNBC, “Investors could be taking some chips off the table following a strong rally boosted by optimism for a smooth reopening amid the COVID vaccine rollout. Cyclical sectors, which had outperformed in recent weeks, led the declines. Energy fell 1.5%, paring its month-to-date gains to 11.1%. Materials also registered losses.”