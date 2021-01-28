It’s Your Money – Robinhood restricts stock trading

(WETM/NEXSTAR) – In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss the latest news regarding the GameStop phenomenon and Robinhood restricting trading.

Reddit-induced stock frenzy

Investors from the internet site, Reddit, have flooded the stock market in an effort to knock off massive hedge funds.

With the serious volatility in the stock market, many other investors have joined in on this phenomenon. Companies like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry, and more have all fluctuated in value since Monday.

Robinhood halts trading

The popular trading and individual brokerage app, Robinhood, halted trading early Thursday morning for the various companies Reddit investors, and many others, targeted.

The company allowed investors to sell their shares of stocks, but not buy any more. Many people on social media sites like Twitter are outraged.

According to CNBC, people were so outrage that class-action lawsuits have been filed.

Many politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to “wake up and do their jobs”.