It’s Your Money – Wall Street Madness

(WETM) – In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss why GameStop, AMC, Blackberry, and more skyrocketed in value and the status of working from home.

Power to the players

It was madness on Wall Street as a group of small investors flooded the stock market from Reddit.

These small investors have been documenting their investments on the internet site, Reddit, causing stocks for GameStop and AMC to surge.

GameStop stock opened at nearly $370 a share. It was selling at $39 a share just a week ago.

As for AMC, their stock quadrupled in value at the opening bell from $5 a share to over $20. Roughly one hour into trading, more than $500 million shares had changed hands. At closing today, AMC shares more than tripled in value.

While many people profited from this event, hedge funds like Melvin Capital, were forced to close its short position in GameStop after taking a massive loss.

An article written by CNBC, explains the specifics of this phenomenon and what exactly is a “short squeeze”.

Apple overtakes Amazon

Apple overtakes Amazon to become the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years.

The “Brand Finance Global 500 report” found the value of Apple’s brand climbed nearly 90% in the past year to $263 billion.

This is due to the company’s ability to diversify from smartphones to digital and subscription services.

Amazon’s brand value grew 15% last year — benefiting from stay-at-home orders and surging demand.

Google is third — followed by Microsoft and Samsung.

Work from home is here to stay

Working from home may end up being permanent for a lot of workers.

Only about 1 in 10 companies expect all employees to return to their pre-pandemic work arrangements.

That is according to the National Association for Business Economics.

The survey found just 11% of respondents expect all staff members to completely return to the office.

More Wall Street

As certain stocks were pushed higher today — a majority of the U.S. stocks fell sharp.

The Dow lost 620 points — it’s worst day since october — while the s&p 500 dropped 2.6%, it’s biggest drop in three months.

Some investors were concerned that the hedge fund losses seen today may spill over to other areas of the market. Some strategists added that the sell-off Wednesday was temporary and stocks would resume their upswing soon.