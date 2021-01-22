It’s Your Money – What would you do with the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

(WETM) – In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss the record-setting $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, McDonald’s selling items for 35 cents or less, and the latest on Wall Street.

Mega Millions jackpot

What would you do if you won the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history?

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an astounding $1 billion.

For 37 weeks straight, no one has matched all six numbers in the bi-weekly drawings. This marks the longest stretch ever with no winner, according to the Mega Millions website.

The website says the only two jackpots that were higher in lottery history include: the world record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion (January 13, 2016) and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion (October 23, 2018).

You can watch the drawing live on 18 News at 11 p.m.

McDonald’s sells items for 35 cents or less

McDonald’s is selling popular menu items, such as cheeseburgers, fries and shakes for 35 cents or less as a part of a “Throwback Thursday” deal.

This harkens back to the original prices when McDonald’s was founded in 1955.

The promotion will run every Thursday through Feb. 18, with a different item featured each week.

The offer is only valid through the McDonald’s app and requires a minimum purchase of $1.

Mixed results on Wall Street following the inauguration

Wall Street opened in the red this morning following a mixed session yesterday.

The Dow slipping fractionally, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

Big tech stocks, such as Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft, powering Nasdaq’s gains, ahead of their earnings reports next week.

Investors are also tracking early discussions in Washington on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief bill.

Also in focus today – a report on existing home sales, which are expected to have dropped for a second straight month.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm former Fed chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.