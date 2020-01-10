Lime Bike announces layoffs, leaving several large cities

(WETM/CNBC) – The popular bike and scooter rental business Lime is laying off about 14 percent of its workforce and pulling out of a dozen markets worldwide.

In the United States Lime will shut down operations in Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Antonio.

Lime is not expected to leave Elmira, according to Councilman Brent Stermer, or any other cities in the Twin Tiers at this time.

Lime Bikes have been in Elmira for over a year, offering residents a cheaper mode of transportation.

Last month, Lime closed its LimePod service, which let people rent an electric car through its mobile app.