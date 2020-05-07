NEW YORK (WETM) – Car dealerships will now be able to accept customers by appointment, and Ferrario dealerships in New York will start doing that tomorrow.

“Now we’re able to have customers come into the showroom by appointment,” said Don Ferrario, President of Ferrario Auto Team. “We’re respecting the governor’s orders that they don’t want us to just open the showrooms and have people freely come in and out but you call us or the other car dealers and make an appointment and come in, mainly to control the volume of people coming in at any one time.”

This change comes a week after the State’s Dealers Associations sent Governor Cuomo a plan to restart on-site sales amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Dealers are recommended to keep up car sales by phone or electronically, but can now meet with customers.

Employees will disinfect all cars before and after test-rides according to Ferrario, and dealers can no longer accompany during the rides.

Workers will also be required to wear masks throughout the shift and will try to maintain social distance. However, Ferrario said he doesn’t see volume being an issue in showrooms and says the appointment system will work well for his New York dealerships.