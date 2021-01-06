Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sportsman’s Warehouse is entering an agreement to join the Great American Outdoors Group in an effort to better serve outdoorsmen and women.

According to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., the Great American Outdoors Group will remain a private company with a long-term view to do what is best for its customers, team members, and conservation initiatives.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will be acquired for $18.00 per share in cash, as part of the agreement.

“We are excited to be joining the Great American Outdoors Group. This merger brings together the greatest brands in the outdoor industry. As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast. I couldn’t be more proud of the nearly 8,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse associates and their success in building our brand over the last 33 years. We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership,” said Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Jon Barker.

“Today is a happy day for our companies, outdoor enthusiasts and for the cause of conservation,” said Bass Pro Shops Founder and Great American Outdoors Group Leader, Johnny Morris.

“As outdoor sports specialists with an unwavering dedication to people who fish, hunt, and enjoy the outdoors, we greatly admire the passionate team at Sportsman’s Warehouse for their commitment to their customers and the sports we all love. By combining our best practices, our aim is to give our customers a best-of-the-best experience while further uniting them to support conservation,” added Morris.