Live Now
Judiciary Committee deliberations on articles of impeachment

Survey finds millennials overspent during 2018 holiday season

Business
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re expecting a millennial to give you something this holiday, that could be good news.

A new survey says millennials overspent during the holidays last year. The survey from American Express found that 86 percent of millennials spent more money last year than they planned to.

Of those who overspent, about one in five went over budget by about $500 or more. Electronics were the most common gift that caused millennials to overspend.

Kids’ toys, clothes, and jewelry were the next most expensive items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now