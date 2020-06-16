The Children’s Place to close 300 stores, future of Arnot Mall location unknown

(WETM) – The Children’s Place will be closing 300 locations over the next 20 months and will aim to decrease their presence in local malls, according to a recent earnings call.

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Place, said during the earnings call that 95 percent of their stores are temporarily closed during the pandemic. The company anticipates that following the permanent closure of the 300 stores that their “mall-based portfolio will represent less than 25% of our total revenue” and “with a significantly reduced reliance on malls.”

The company website lists a location inside the Arnot Mall in Horseheads, which has remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the Arnot Mall website lists its Children’s Place location, along with 16 other stores, as temporarily closed.

Several other stores inside the Arnot Mall are offering curbside pickup. Some businesses with outdoor entrances are open and Mooney’s reopened during phase three last week.

There is currently no date for the Arnot Mall’s full reopening as they await guidance from Governor Cuomo’s office.

18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall in regard to their Children’s Place store.