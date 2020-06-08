Tioga Downs re-opened horse racetracks over the weekend

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – You can now bet on a horse race from the comfort of your home, since Tioga Downs re-opened their horse racetracks over the weekend for online betting.

The casino is still closed for now, which is their more profitable business. However, the owner, Jeff Gural, said they waged almost 400-thousand dollars from yesterday’s race. So he’s looking forward to future races.

“It went smoothly it was the most money ever waged,” said Gural. “It was because of the fact that since we’re only allowed for people to bet online. We tried to pick a spot where there would be less competition than a normal Sunday when we’d race around 1 o’clock.”