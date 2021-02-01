Warning: Unemployment benefits are taxed as ordinary income

(WETM/CNBC) — If you did not ask to have your taxes withheld when you applied for unemployment benefits, you will be taxed come April.

This news may come as a big shock to those who did not fill out the state form.

According to CNBC, “Tax experts point out you don’t have to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on this money like you do on wages, but your unemployment benefits will be taxed by the federal government and possibly your state. And if you don’t pay enough tax throughout the year, you could wind up also paying penalties and interest, too.”

“Most people don’t realize it. They’re thinking in the moment. They don’t have much savings, credit is not great, and then come April 15, 2021, you have a big tax bill you’re not expecting,” said Ken Lin, CEO of Credit Karma, which offers a free online tax-preparation service.

According to the Department of Labor, 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23 of this year.

This total adds to the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and filed for unemployment.

Lori Jones, owner of Jones Bookkeeping Services LLC in Pine City, N.Y., said there could be another surprise too.

“If they did not have any federal tax taken out, they’re going to have a higher unemployment [income] amount,” said Jones. “That could put them into a higher tax bracket when they fill out their tax return.”

Jones recommends people have their unemployment taxes taken out on a weekly basis. She says that it is a lot easier to pay a little bit each week than a larger amount at the end of the year.