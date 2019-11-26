Watch: Tesla’s Cybertruck vs Ford’s F-150

(CNN) – Forget Ford vs. Ferrari, Ford and Tesla are in a literal tug of war.

Tesla’s Elon Musk wanted to show the power of his new Cybertruck, so, he did this.

Musk unveiled the highly anticipated vehicle dragging a screeching Ford F-150 uphill.

The 16-second clip has been viewed more than 12-million times.

Critics say the demonstration was unfair to Ford and a Ford executive replied to Musk on Twitter that the companies should conduct an “apples to apples” truck test.

Musk replied, “bring it on.”