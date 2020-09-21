Watkins Glen Mayor and local business looking forward to fall tourism

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As the leaves change colors for a new season local business owners prepare for a busy fall.

Bobby Kurz owns Watkins Glen Wine and Spirits said he thinks tourists will have plenty of outdoor activities to do in the area.

“A lot of the activities are outside but people are doing things outside that there’s rentals on the lake,” said Kurz. “I think you’re gonna see a lot of tourism during the fall.”

Kurz saw a 22% increase in sales just this year. In fact, he has an interactive map where customers pick a star, put it on their home state or country, and can take a look at the map to see how successful this business is doing.”

“It’s a madhouse down here, this summer was a little slow at the beginning but towards the end, it really picked up because people got cabin fever and they just, they wanted to get out of their houses, and I’ve had so many first time visitors come through here, down by New York City and Long Island in that area,” said Kurz.

This trend is seen all across the board according to the Mayor of Watkins Glen, Luke Leszyk.

“I’ve talked to some businesses and lodging places occupancies are way up the numbers are up we’re just seeing a different type of visitor come to the area and what I mean by that is we’re getting a lot of visitors from Long Island in New York City, that normally would have traveled somewhere else but decided that during all of this they did didn’t want to go too far they just wanted to go a couple hours away,” said Leszyk.

Kurz has been seeing a lot of new faces, but every time he asks if they’re returning, most say yes.

“In Watkins Glen, we’re getting all these new people and they’re going to come next year,” said Kurz. “They’re going to bring more people. So, I just think there’s a lot of positive that comes out of this negative.”

