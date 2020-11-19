Wegmans, Tops prepare for an influx of shoppers

(WIVB) – With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, local grocery stores are preparing for an influx of shoppers bracing for a possible shutdown.

People filled the stores last spring looking to fill up on food and cleaning supplies, creating a supply-and-demand issue nationwide.

Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy says they’ve been busy replenishing their stock and improving the supply chain.

“If you’ve noticed products you’ve never seen before on our shelves, this is really due to the fact that we’ve looked outside our usual suppliers to make sure that we have enough product for all of our consumers when they need it,” she said.

Tops Friendly Markets says they learned a lot from what happened in the spring to make sure they’re not blindsided this time around.

Tops and Wegmans are both limiting how much a customer can buy of certain items.

