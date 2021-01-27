Will working from home become permanent?

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

At the beginning of the pandemic, many employees were forced to work from home pushing people to learn new technology and stack up on loungewear.

Working from home may become indefinite for a lot of workers.

According to the National Association for Business Economics, approximately 1 in 10 companies expect their employees to return back to their normal ‘pre-pandemic’ in the office.

A survey found 11 percent of applicants expect all staff members to return completely to the office.

Many companies are developing hybrid offerings to allow people to both work from home and work in the office.