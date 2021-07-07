Businesses are reopening in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses are opening their doors as we slowly return to normalcy.

Local businesses are a key component in the community and inspire new businesses to open in the Twin Tiers.

“I think at this point, I just would ask the community to support those efforts, you know, one of the great things about entrepreneurs is it drives your economy forward it also creates a lot of variety and uniqueness and a community which is why we all want to live here because of those attributes,” said Kamala Keely, President, and CEO of Chemung County Chamber of Commerce

Barb’s Soups On Cafe takes pride in being a local business and sees downtown Elmira as a great place to do business.

“We opened because we really love feeding people I know that’s as simple as it can say you know, we’d love to see people, and we know that you know, we had created this. Originally, we created the deck and everything and we just wanted to see it vibrant and be part of downtown,” said Barbara McClure, Owner of Barb’s Soups On Cafe

This month you can support a local business, Barb’s Soups On Cafe by attending the Community Cat Benefit Brunch on Sunday, July 25, 9 am to 12 noon. All proceeds will go to the Chemung County SPCA.