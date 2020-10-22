Businesses considered in the “Orange Zone” express their concerns with the governor’s decision

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses are reacting to the news of new restrictions set to go into effect in the wake of the covid cluster in our area.

Midnight tonight, businesses in the “orange zone” are required by local government officials to either close their doors for 14 days and, in the case of restaurants transition, to-go orders only.

Rosa Giammichele, owner of Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa, said after following CDC protocols to be one of the last businesses to re-open after the first wave, she is hurting to tell her customers and faculty, she will have to close once again.

They need to warn us not two days before they gonna close, at least we have time to get our clients done. And this way, you know you don’t have to hurry. I probably will be here until midnight tonight because I love my clients, and I don’t want to disappoint them. Rosa Giammichele, Owner of Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa

As salons and barbershops will have to close doors completely, restaurants in Chemung County’s “orange zone” can no longer take in-door dining customers and will now be in full take-out mode.

Gaetano Ruggiero, owner of Louise in Horseheads, recently finished a $15,000 expansion project to make his eatery more “COVID friendly.” Now Ruggiero is hoping he will only have to stop seating inside the required days.

We’re going to have to stick to delivery and take out. Which we’ll have to hire some drivers, change our process of doing business, we’ll get through this because we’re Horseheads Elmira tough. Gaetano Ruggiero, Owner of Louise in Horseheads

Gyms are also apart of the businesses that will have to close, although workout rooms were among the last to re-open. New York Sport and Fitness will continue to follow the rules set by the governor’s office.

Owners John and Heather Maio said through the two-week process, they will continue to help members stay in shape mentally and physically. Even though they will be closed, they are willing to lend small equipment to members until the 14-day period is over and offering different types of online training as well.