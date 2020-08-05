Cameron Manufacturing using new testing software to help employees amidst COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Cameron Manufacturing and Design has faced troubles like many other businesses did when COVID-19 hit. Now the metal machine shop is being proactive, using a program, and testing employees for coronavirus so they can keep working.

When COVID started first hit in March, Cameron Manufacturing really took it seriously. They were deemed an essential employer by some of the customers they provide services to. The CEO, Matt Sharpe, says he considers Cameron Manufacturing and Design an “employee-owned company.” He says, “We like to put our employees first, keep them safe.” A few weeks ago, Sharpe was approached with Atlas ID, a software platform that provides private recording and testing coordination, and they’re going to be starting the actual COVID testings this coming Monday.

The manufacturing company will be testing their traveling sales, and installation teams, because they go on-site to customers. Sharpe says, “it’ll protect our employees because they’ll have a test before they leave. They’ll then be able to go to a customer site, and through the software, show the customer that they are negative, or have tested negative within the past 24 or 48 hours. They can visit the customer. They can do any of the work that they have to do at the customer site, and when they return to Cameron, we will test them again, and they will know if they’ve been exposed or not.”

This will not only keep their traveling employees safe but also those who don’t go on-site to customers. “It protects the people that are traveling but it also protects the employees, they’re still working back here in Horseheads at the home base because we’ll know if or when COVID has a possibility of entering the worksite,” says Sharpe.

The CEO also talked about the financial future of his employees. “COVID has put a damper on some of our business. We are seeing contracts that we currently have in-house being pushed out to next year. We’re not allowed in some customers on-site. And we’re, we’re working with our customers and hoping that this proactive COVID testing and tracking will allow us to get back into their sites to bring some of these contracts back into the immediate future. It’ll help us keep people employed and actually, hopefully, expand sales.”