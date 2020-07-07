Campbell man arrested on animal mistreatment and neglect charges

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on July 3, deputies and investigators arrested Gordon Burdick, 78, of Wolf Run Road in Campbell, following an investigation of neglected and mistreated animals at that residence.

Deputies and investigators executed a search warrant at the residence in response to reported and observed animal mistreatment and neglect.

It is alleged that Burdick failed to provide adequate shelter, food, or water for approximately 65 animals including 8 dogs, 2 cats, 2 roosters, 2 hens, 15 ducks, 13 guinea hens, and 23 rabbits.

The Finger Lakes SPCA removed all animals for treatment and recovery.

It is further alleged that Mr. Burdick attempted to stop members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Finger Lakes SPCA from removing the animals.

Burdick was charged with six counts of Overdriving/torturing/failing to feed domestic animals and one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Burdick was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Campbell Town Court at a later date.

Sheriff Allard thanks the staff and volunteers from the Finger Lakes SPCA for their dedication, compassion, and assistance in this investigation.