WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of campers are heading to Watkins Glen International to set up and find the best place near the track for NASCAR Weekend.

Wednesday was the first official day for campers to arrive. Due to inflation of prices at hotels some families decided to camp for the first time with the support of friends they met last year at the race.

“The campers told us things we should buy, things we should wear, make sure we prepare for the rain was a big one. It was helpful and it kind of motivated me to do that. Let’s try camping instead of a hotel“ said David, first time camper from Long Island, NY.

Others, like Andrew G and his wife have been camping for 36 years. This is a tradition for them as their love for racing increased over the years.

“Watched NASCAR when they were on the Wide World Sports for half an hour and watched the first 500 live on tv and always been interested ever since“ said Andrew G, longtime race fan.

Additional information about camping at WGI and details for NASCAR Weekend can be found here: