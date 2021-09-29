Can you go on a cruise if not vaccinated?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 02: An aerial view from a drone shows Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Sea cruise ship docked at PortMiami on March 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Royal Caribbean Group announced plans to use the proceeds from a $1.5 billion sale of shares to pay off debt stemming from the pandemic. (Photo […]

(WETM) – With vaccine requirements being seen all across the country, what do cruise ship companies have to say about the passengers boarding their vessels? Jab or no jab, to be allowed onboard?

Well, it turns out that almost all cruise lines are requiring the vaccine for those over the age of 18, with some being 12 and older. Royal Caribbean International, for example, is requiring everyone 12 and older to show proof of vaccination before being allowed to board the ship, with no exceptions.

Royal Caribbean isn’t the only one to issue such strict rules, here is a list of popular cruise lines that are requiring passengers to be vaccinated before boarding, according to travelandleisure.com:

Carnival Cruise

Celebrity Cruises

Disney Cruise Lines

Norwegion Cruises

Princess Cruises

Cruise lines are keeping mask mandates onboard along with having passengers provide negative tests before being allowed onto the ship.

As of August 20th, 2021, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending anyone who isn’t vaccinated to not go on any cruise, ocean, or river/lake, worldwide.

The CDC also recommends having a test done 1-3 days before boarding and having one 3-5 days after the cruise is over.