CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo teen has been arrested for allegedly destroying property and later attempting to hit police during his arrest.

According to Canisteo Police, officers responded to a report on May 25 that the 15-year-old allegedly damaged property at an address on Greenwood Street. When arrested, police said the teen resisted and tried to hit an officer.

The teen was charged with 2nd-degree Attempted Assault, Resisting Arrest, 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, and 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

Police issued the teen an appearance ticket to appear in the Steuben County Family Court at a later date.