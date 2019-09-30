Capabilities announces its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Capabilities has announced their participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of which is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now”

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month dates back to 1945 when Congress passed a law declaring the first week of October as “National employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically.” In 1998, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed it to its current name.

“Every day, individuals with disabilities add significant value and talent to our workforce and economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “Individuals with disabilities offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success. Individuals with disabilities have the right talent, right now.”

“Capabilities is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Aj Kircher, Executive Director, Capabilities in Elmira. “We are committed to facilitating partnerships that match area workforce needs with the talents of job seekers with disabilities.”

Employers can contact Capabilities to learn how they can help their business attract and retain people with disabilities by visiting www.capabilities.org.