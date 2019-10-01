Capabilities observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The month of October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Katrina Stanton, Director of Vocational Services for Capabilities came into studio this morning to talk about its importance to employers.

The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

This years theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now”. Stanton says, “We have a crisis in someways right now with finding enough qualified talent to fill job needs and we work with employers who look to us to see if we have someone that can be the right fit for them”.

AJ Kircher, Executive Director, Capabilities in Elmira says, ” We are committed to facilitating partnerships that march area workforce needs with the talents of job seekers with disabilities”.

Employers can contact Capabilities to learn how they can help their business attract and retain people with disabilities by visiting www.capabilities.org