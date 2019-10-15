Capabilities talk about newest social enterprise employment opportunity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News was joined in studio this morning by Randy Reid, Business Development Manager of Capabilities to talk about social enterprise.

A social enterprise is a cause-driven business whose primary reason for being is to improve social objectives and serve the common good. With October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Capabilities are opening a brand new coffee shop at West Water Street Apartments.

Reid says that the goal is for 50% of those employed to be workers with disabilities.

Reid also says that any business that would like a bin to be apart of the Capabilities Redemption program, an employee will come around and collect the bins. All that your business needs to do to get involved is reach out to Capabilities.