Capital Region Antiracism Community Training Initiative starts 21-day equity challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Antiracist Community Training Initiative kicks off a 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge on Monday. Register online through Proctors to take part.

Participants will receive emails with a new challenge every day, designed to encourage more effective social justice habits. Examples will include daily suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations, or methods for strengthening community connections.

The challenge was developed to connect the dots between hot-button ideas about power, privilege, supremacy, oppression, and equity. It runs through August 31, ending with a community conversation among participants.

Created by Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr., Debby Irving, and Dr. Marguerite Penick-Parks, the challenging curriculum has been used by community organizations nationwide. The Antiracism Training Initiative represents over 20 area organizations like the United Way collaborating to help identify, combat, and hopefully reduce racism.