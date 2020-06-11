Capital Region lawmakers urging State to release guidance for reopening malls

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local lawmakers will meet at Crossgates Mall Thursday morning to urge guidance on reopening indoor malls and small businesses.

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy will be joined by leaders from the local business community, Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber, Albany County Legislator Dustin Reidy, and others to ask that malls and small businesses are considered in upcoming Phases 3 as part of the state’s reopening plan, NY-FORWARD.

A press release from Pyramid Management Group, the company that owns Crossgates, says malls and stores “are otherwise eligible to begin reopening in a safe and responsible manner.”

According to New York State’s website, Phase 3 includes food services, as well as personal care, which consists of businesses like nail salons and tattoo parlors. The plan doesn’t list anything about malls.

In a statement from Pyramid regarding the malls they own, they said they’ve been hard at work for months on reopening plans.

“Our extensive safety protocols put into place over the past two months meet or exceed State, CDC and national health guidelines to protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone. And our tenants and their employees are anxious to get back to work.” Pyramid Management Group

A few stores and restaurants inside Crossgates Mall are offering curbside pickup, as listed here.