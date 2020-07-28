Capital Region receiving $760K for virus recovery and airport repair

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, government officials reported $760,000 in federal funds headed to the Capital Region.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1.2 million in federal funding to help coronavirus recovery efforts in the Southern Tier and Capital Region. The city of Albany—along with Corning and Salamanca in Steuben and Cattaraugus Counties—is set to receive $400,000. The funding comes from the Economic Development Administration as part of the CARES Act, to spur economic development and offset economic disruptions from the pandemic emergency.

“Towns across New York are reeling from the devastating economic impact of the ongoing pandemic.” Kirsten Gillibrand

Senator from New York

Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao also announced that the Trump Administration is awarding over $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Airport Improvement Program and CARES Act. The Schenectady County Airport is getting $360,000 of that to install airfield guidance signs and repair its taxiway. Other New York airports—in Long Island, Buffalo, Rochester, Rome, Saranac Lake, and Watertown—will split another $1.25 million.