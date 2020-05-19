Capital Region will start Phase One reopening Wednesday, May 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is the latest region in New York State able to begin its reopening. The phased process will start Wednesday.

On Wednesday, seven out of the 10 regions will be in Phase One of the reopening process. Currently, all regions in the state either have, or are expected to meet, the benchmark for contact tracers. Once tracer training is completed on Tuesday, the Capital Region enters Phase One Wednesday joining others Upstate.

There will also be a hospital visitation pilot program for two weeks at 16 hospitals across the state.

“This is getting visitors back into hospitals with the right precaution — with the right equipment,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But it is terrible to have someone in the hospital and then that person is isolated not being able to see their family, friends.”

The Governor is also encouraging sports teams to start up again without fans.

“This is more an economic calculus for different sports; some sports franchises can make this work easier than others. It depends on the economics of that sport and how much is determined by selling seats in the arena or the stadium, etc.,” he said.

New York is also allowing Memorial Day ceremonies with 10 or less people depending on what local governments decide. And the Governor is “encouraging” vehicle parades.