ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A scam alert from the Waverly Police Department was posted today. A Waverly village resident identified an elaborate check fraud scam, where unassuming victims are lured in with the promise of payment in return for them to place vinyl decal on their vehicle for business advertisement.

“The company sent a fraudulent check along with poorly worded instructions to have the check deposited and then to quickly wire transfer a large portion of the money back to the company.” The police department said on their Facebook alert.

“The village resident would be allowed to keep a small part of the deposit as payment for the vinyl decal advertising.”

If you or anyone you know encounters a similar proposal, inform law enforcement right away and do not cash the check or wire any funds.

Be sure to take extra precautions when examining check payments to ensure you don’t fall victim to a scam. If you report the scam attempt in time and with sufficient information, you may even help law enforcement catch the perpetrator(s).