Car pursuit ends after two suspects hit a tree

MIDDLEBURY CENTER, PA (WETM) – Two people that stole a vehicle were sent to the hospital after they fled the scene and ran into a tree.

According to First News Now, the incident happened Saturday morning in Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania.

FNN reports the couple allegedly stole a black and orange Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in a driveway.

According to FNN, after authorities were notified of the theft, the suspects led Pennsylvania State Police on a chase that ended with the truck crashing into a tree, causing damage to the vehicle and themselves.

Both suspects were taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained during the crash.

No names have been released as of yet the incident is still under investigation.