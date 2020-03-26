1  of  4
CASA-Trinity Corp. continues to serve the community during COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In light of the continued COVID-19 health crisis, CASA-Trinity is rapidly adapting how they operate to continue to service those in need of their services while monitoring and maintaining the health and safety of their patients, staff and the larger community.

CASA-Trinity is deemed an Essential Service by NYS and their doors continue to remain open and they are accepting new patients at all of their programs.

Their clinicians are working diligently to connect with patients via telehealth, telephonically and/or face to face as clinically necessary. The team remains committed to deliver quality and compassionate care as safely and expeditiously as possible.

As this situation evolves, their Executive management team will persistently review all precautionary measures in place, including any new NYSDOH, CDC and OASAS guidance to modify best practices as appropriate.

CASA-Trinity thanks the community for continuing to do your part in keeping our community healthy and safe and invite you to please reach out to them should you have any questions, comments or concerns.

You can stay connected to their Facebook page @CASATrinity as updates develop over the upcoming few weeks.

