Castle Cleaners and Salvation Army are collecting coats for their Annual Christmas Drive in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season has arrived. Castle Cleaners are collecting coats for their annual coat drive alongside the Salvation Army.

During this time of year, coats are collected and cleaned at the Castle Cleaners. Once coats are distributed to the Salvation Army, community members can visit the Salvation Army to pick up winter wear for their families.

The coat drive provides coats for families who are less fortunate to assist with staying warm during the winter months.

“It’s a great way for the community to contribute to the community who may be struggling with the cold. Residents will have coats to go around for their families. Children will be able to go to school without worrying about being cold,” said Stanley Newton, Major, Salvation Army

Over 100 families benefit from coat donations every year. Social distancing is required when community members are picking up the coats for their families.

Visit the Salvation Army website to make a donation or support the coat drive.