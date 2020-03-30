Catholic Charities Annual Gala is canceled, donations crucial

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler has canceled their annual fundraising gala, Destination Unknown, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel.



Today, more than ever, the community’s support is needed. Please know that Catholic Charities is committed to assisting our most vulnerable community members.



During this critical time, Catholic Charities continues to provide essential services, including:



● Food distribution at both pantries: The Samaritan Center in Elmira & Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry. No call ahead needed; Staff have organized prepackaged food supplies based on family size. Over 211 boxes have already been distributed.



● During the week, take-out meals are being provided at the Elmira Community Kitchen. Over 310 meals have already been given out.



● Doors remain open for anyone experiencing homelessness at Second Place East Homeless Shelter. We are experiencing a significantly high number of people who are homeless currently, approximately 55 adults and children per night.



● Case Managers continue to provide care and support to those with mental illness, substance abuse, health or housing issues and/or victims of crime via phone. Hundreds of check-in calls have already been made

and will continue.



If you would like to make a secure donation, online, you may visit Catholic Charities at www.cs-cc.org.