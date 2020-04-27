NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Cayuga Health (CH) announced that they are ready at the Ithaca COVID-19 Sampling Center to meet the additional demand that may be driven by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that testing for COVID-19 will be made available for all essential workers.

This is in addition to individuals who should seek testing because they are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Early on we identified the need to establish large-scale sampling of the community in the fight against COVID-19,” stated Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “Increased testing is vital to stopping the spread, especially for essential workers who interact directly with the public and are on the front lines continuing to serve our community.”

Testing Directives from Tompkins County Health Department:

Who should get tested?

A list of essential workers is defined and frequently updated by New York State and can be found at https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026.

Anyone who is symptomatic or came in close contact with a positive case (regardless of essential worker status) is still encouraged to seek testing.

Where and when to get tested?

Testing for COVID-19 is available at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am – 3pm Monday through Friday.

Pre-register online at cayugahealth.org/ or through the Call Center, 607-319-5708.

Sampling is to determine if you currently have COVID-19; this is not the antibody test.

What should you do after testing?

If you do not have symptoms, continue to work and follow social distancing guidance, wear a face covering, and wash your hands well and often.

You will be contacted with results as soon as they are available.

What does your test result mean?

If your test result is positive, you will be contacted by a Community Health Nurse who will conduct a contact investigation and provide instructions about self-isolation.

The Sampling Center is staffed by experienced and knowledgeable Cayuga Health Employees. Patients entering the screening location by car can tune into FM 96.3 to receive instructions about driving through the Sampling Center.

In addition, signs will convey important information to assist with traffic control. If you do not have transportation, please do not take public transportation to the sampling center. Cayuga Health and Tompkins County officials work closely to determine if mobile sampling is required or alternative transportation options.