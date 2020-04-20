Cayuga Health proactively tests local Nursing Homes for COVID-19

MONTOUR FALLS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Cayuga Health deployed their mobile testing unit to test the residents of Schuyler Hospital’s Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility for COVID-19.

Cayuga Health is taking a proactive approach to testing at-risk individuals and those that are most vulnerable to complications from the disease. On Friday, April 17, the Cayuga Health mobile testing team also responded within 45 minutes to a request for COVID-19 testing of residents and staff at Bridges Cornell Heights, an assisted living residence for seniors in Ithaca, NY.

“Seneca View is operated by Cayuga Health and is physically connected to our hospital in Schuyler County,” states Rebecca Gould, President of Schuyler Hospital. “Having this health care connection provides our residents, and the staff of Seneca View, with an extra level of convenient care. The intent of this screening is to ensure that we do not have any residents who may have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, we do not have any staff or residents who have tested positive.”

Previous guidelines hindered essential caregivers who did not show symptoms from getting tested because they would have to be in mandatory isolation while they waited for test results.

The staff of Seneca View will also be tested later this week.

“Our mobile testing approach can get results quickly for individuals that are unable to physically come to our sampling center,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO, Cayuga Health. “New guidelines now allow asymptomatic essential caregivers to return to work while awaiting their results. This allows for the staff and residents at both Seneca View and Bridges Cornell Heights, to get tested without concerns over staffing.”

“Knowledge is power in any crisis, certainly this is true in a pandemic,” states Elizabeth Classen, Founder of Bridges Cornell Heights in a press release issued on Friday afternoon. “ I have to hand it to Dr. Stallone and the Cayuga Medical experts for their responsiveness. Although we have zero residents infected with the virus, the science tells us that any individual can be a silent carrier.”

Cayuga Health also offers a COVID-19 drive through Sampling Center at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, which is open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday- Friday.Testing is offered with no out of pocket expense to residents and CDC guidelines are followed in regard to patient symptoms and/or exposure.

Sampling Center on-line registration is available at www.cayugahealth.org for patients to review the screening criteria and pre-register before their arrival, allowing greater efficiencies with patient volume and decreased wait times.

A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to Internet, need assistance registering, or have questions. The call center number is 607-319-5708.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register prior to coming to the site.