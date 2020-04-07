CDC recommends use of cloth face coverings amid COVID-19 Crisis

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that people voluntarily wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain – such as grocery stores and pharmacies – in order to combat the community spread of COVID-19.

According to Deborah Minor, Schuyler County Public Health Director, “Cloth face coverings do not replace social distancing, handwashing, or other protective actions. These should be considered an additional protective measure in our fight to stop the transmission of COVID-19. These coverings help to slow the spread, primarily by reducing the risk of someone giving the virus to others – especially when that someone may have the virus but does not know it.”



The CDC reports that cloth face coverings should:

· Include multiple layers of fabric

· Allow for breathing without restriction

· Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

· Be secured with ties or ear loops

· Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The recommended cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

Surgical masks and respirators are in short supply and must continue to be reserved for medical first responders.



Minor states, “This CDC recommendation does not replace – but rather, it complements – our social distancing efforts. It is critical that we continue to wash our hands regularly, cover our coughs, stay at home whenever possible and maintain 6-feet social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”



For more information on this CDC recommendation and instructions on how to make cloth face coverings at home, please visit www.cdc.gov or click here.



If you have a fever, cough, or trouble breathing, you should call your healthcare provider for instructions. Schuyler County residents can also visit the Cayuga Health System sampling site in Ithaca. Learn more about the sampling site in Ithaca and register to attend by visiting cayugahealth.org. If you are a Schuyler County resident and have concerns about transportation to the sampling site in Ithaca, call Schuyler Hospital at 607-535-8602.