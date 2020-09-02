CDTA gets $12.2M in CARES Act funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $12.2 million grant to the Capital District Transportation Authority, with funds coming from the CARES Act.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges,” said Federal Transit Administration Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams, “and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19.”

Funding will go toward operations, maintenance, and management of Adirondack Transit Lines Inc., the commuter bus service between Albany Ulster County.

This grant award adds to $42.7 million in CARES Act funding the CDTA got in April, part of $25 billion earmarked by the CARES Act at that time.