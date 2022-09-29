ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is national coffee day and many businesses in the Elmira area are giving special deals to celebrate.

Dunkin donut’s are offering loyalty members a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase also the Elmira tea & coffee house are giving customers a dollar off any espresso, cold brew or one drip brew. Dandy mini mart is in on the celebration as well, giving away a free cup of coffee if you download the “Go Dandy” mobile app and register your phone number.

All of these deals are only available for the day, plus did you know black coffee is calorie friendly without any additional creamers or sweetener’s? So would only be consuming 1 calorie per cup, even more of a reason to celebrate.