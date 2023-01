ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tomorrow, January 19th is national popcorn day. The Cinema Foundation, in partnership with Fandango, announced that movie theaters across the country will take part in celebration.

Many movie theaters comprising more than 34,000 screens have agreed to participate, with promotions including discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a drink, check your local participating theater for their offering.