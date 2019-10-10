Celebrating Corning’s History: The Days of Incandescence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Dave Degolyer, Communications Manager for Corning Southern Finger Lakes. Degolyer spoke with 18 New’s Matt Paddock about The Days of Incandescence, Legends of the Gathers going on from October 19th through the 31st.

The Days of Incandescence is a 12-day celebration each October inspired by the actual history and curious mystery behind Corning’s role in the special glass bulbs used in Thomas Edison’s incandescent lamps.

The Legend of the Gathers tells a story of a young shop assistant who accidentally created one of the most prominent glass inventions of the 19th Century. To this day nobody knows who that assistant was.

Now every year mysterious lights and the Gathers appear throughout the City of Corning to mark the anniversary of the invention.

Saturday, October 19: All Hallows Eve, Legend of the Gathers Guided W alking Tours. 6:30-8:30pm

Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes

Thursday, October 24th: Legend of the Gathers Guided Walking Tours

Friday, October 25th: Themed Urban Arts Crawl: 5-8pm Corning’s Gaffer District

Saturday, October 26: Walking Tours and Legend of the Gathers Story Time at 6:30 PM plus Archibald’s Libations Crawl.

Thursday, October 31st: Costume Contest, Story Time at 5:30 and Trick or Treat in Corning’s Gaffer District.

For more information visit daysofincandescence.com