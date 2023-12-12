ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jewish communities around the world lit another candle on the menorah Tuesday evening to mark the sixth night of Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah is a beautiful holiday that celebrates the rights of the individual and the rights of freedom of expression, of religious expression, for ideas, philosophies,” said Rabbi Tom Samuels of Congregation Kol Ami on West Water Street.

Rabbi Samuels says the eight day “Festival of Lights” marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century B.C. after a small group of Jewish fighters liberated it from invading Greek forces.

“They prohibited the Jews from practicing their religion, from living their Jewish lives. They stood up to this tyranny. A rag tag group of farmers fought the greatest empire, the greatest army in the ancient world, and won,” said Rabbi Samuels.

“It’s known historically as the Festival of Lights. To bring a little light into the darkest time of the year. There’s a monopoly of darkness. So, we bring in a little light. Every tradition has that, a little light during the solstice. So, every night we light the big menorah outside. It’s also known as the GBM, great big menorah. We sing songs, of course. We eat, a very big part of the culture, we eat a lot, and we dance every single night for eight nights,” said Samuels.

“My ancestors, my parents, grandparents and to this day, I eat things called Latkes. It’s a deeply fried grated potato and onion pancake and it’s so good.”

This year’s “Festival of Lights” comes during a particularly dark time. As Jewish communities celebrate the sixth night of Hannukah, the war between Israel and Hamas is in its 67th day.

This week, the Anti-Defamation League said it’s tracking an “unprecedented rise” in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. The ADL says more than 2,000 incidents have been reported since Hamas launched its terror attack against Israel on October 7th, an increase of more than 330%.

The war has also touched off a wave of pro-Palestinian protests, as well as criticisms against Israel’s military response and efforts to free hostages.

Six international humanitarian groups, including Save the Children and CARE USA, issued a joint statement Tuesday warning the war is sending Gaza into an “apocalyptic freefall.”

The United States recently vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza strip. At a Hanukkah reception in Washington on Monday night, President Biden pledged continued support for Israel, but added that he’s had differences with the leadership of the Israeli government.

“We have to be careful. The whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight. We can’t let that happen,” said President Biden.

“We Jews have been around for a long time, and the oldest all this pathology in humanity is Jew hatred. So, we’ve been through this before, where we are hated for just our very existence. So once again, we’re resilient and resilient, not just in terms of survival and what Hanukkah represents. We actually have a purpose, a message and the message to the world is that there is hope, that human beings at our core have potential for absolute beauty. So, we light these candles and celebrate a victory of light over darkness.

You can watch the full interview with Rabbi Samuels below: