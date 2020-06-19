Celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Elmira

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One thing the coronavirus pandemic will not stop is the celebration of freedom, liberation, and the remembering of the past—and the Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira is doing just that.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Led by Major General Gordon Granger, the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free.

Fast forward 155 years—the EOP celebrates that same history and freedom with the entire community.

The event lasted from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The EOP’s celebration consisted of music, food trucks and bistro food, and educational announcements.

“It’s just a day where I think there are so many people here, even with the social distancing,” said Anita Lewis, Vice President of Community and Donor Relations. “It’s good to collaborate, it’s good to find out in your community what is happening, and if you don’t know, it’s a good way to be educated.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now