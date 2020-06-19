Celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One thing the coronavirus pandemic will not stop is the celebration of freedom, liberation, and the remembering of the past—and the Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira is doing just that.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Led by Major General Gordon Granger, the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free.

Fast forward 155 years—the EOP celebrates that same history and freedom with the entire community.

The event lasted from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The EOP’s celebration consisted of music, food trucks and bistro food, and educational announcements.

“It’s just a day where I think there are so many people here, even with the social distancing,” said Anita Lewis, Vice President of Community and Donor Relations. “It’s good to collaborate, it’s good to find out in your community what is happening, and if you don’t know, it’s a good way to be educated.”