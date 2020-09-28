Census Bureau asks people to file 2020 census by Wednesday, September 30th

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: New York State Senator Robert Jackson (hand detail) visits the Food Bank for New York City hosted pop-up food pantry during Hunger Action Month at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- This Wednesday is supposed to be the final day to submit the 2020 US census.

After a lawsuit filed in northern California, the judge ruled that the census bureau could not stop data collection activities on September 30th. But the census bureau is still asking people to get it done by Wednesday regardless.

Director for US Census bureau’s New York region says “an appeal was filed by the Department of Commerce. We don’t know exactly what all this means yet, but again since we’re doing this based upon not where you live now, but where you usually lived or stayed as of April 1, 2020, we’re asking people just fill it out today…there’s no need to wait.”

As of Sunday, 98.2% of the household in the state of New York have been calculated.

Jeff Behler says the response rate is higher than expected considering the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to the 2020 census.

If you haven’t filed your census yet you can do so online.