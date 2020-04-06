Charter/Spectrum moving to raise internal minimum wage to $20

(NEWS10) – Charter/Spectrum is moving to increase its internal minimum wage to $20 in the next two years for all employees. Currently, the company has a $15 minimum wage.

Charter had previously decided to raise the wages for their employees but in light of the coronavirus outbreak, they are moving the process along sooner, according to a release from the company.

A retroactive $1.50 increase will be implemented immediately for hourly frontline employees in the field and customer operation groups.

Additionally, these same field and customer operations hourly workers will receive another permanent $1.50 per hour raise on top of their March 2021 increase.