Cheers! It’s National Wine Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (CNN/NEWS10) — Along with Memorial Day this year, Monday is also National Wine Day.

Not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day on February 18, National Wine Day celebrates the libation made from fermented grapes, or sometimes other fruits or honey. Different grapes produce different wines, and there are thousands of varietals of wine grapes.

There are over 1,600 family vineyards and 400 wineries in New York, according to NewYorkWines.org.

Still there are only five basic types of wine: Red, white, rosé, sparkling, and dessert.

You can celebrate National Wine Day by hosting a socially distanced or virtual wine tasting party. You could make some sangria—which has wine as its base—with fresh fruit, or sign up for an online sommelier class.

Post your National Wine Day photos to social media using #NationalWineDay.