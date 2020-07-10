Chemung Canal Trust Company Announces Additional Lobby and Office Re-openings

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) announced that, effective Monday, July 13, 10 more branch offices will be open for traditional lobby and drive-up banking services.

For the safety of the bank’s customers and its employees, several acrylic-glass shields have been installed, as well as an accessible hand-sanitizing station in each lobby.

When inside the bank’s lobbies, customers will need to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

For identification purposes, bank employees may ask a customer to briefly lower the mask. Additionally, to ensure proper social distancing, the bank may need to limit the number of customers in an office at any one time.

According to Anders M. Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company, “after nearly four months, we are excited to once again offer both drive-up and lobby access at nearly all of our branch offices.

We appreciate the patience and support shown to us by our communities as we made several changes to our branch network during the pandemic.”

The following branch offices will be reopening their lobbies and returning to full service on Monday, July 13:

· Auburn: 110 Genesee St – (315) 255-7810 – newly reopened

· Binghamton: 127 Court St. – (607) 771-6874 – newly reopened

· Corning: 149 W. Market St. (607) 962-4668

· Cortland: 1094 Highway 222 (607) 753-1707

· Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd. (607) 734-1323